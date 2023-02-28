John Cena tweets a short message ahead of his highly awaited WWE return

John Cena is set to make his return to WWE on the Road To WrestleMania 39. He will be appearing at the TD Garden in Boston for an episode of RAW.

This will be Cena's first appearance since the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Taking to Twitter, the multi-time world champion hyped up his upcoming return with a short tweet:

"ONLY 1 WEEK AWAY from #WWERaw @tdgarden! It’s #WrestleMania season and I’m shipping up to Boston for an unforgettable event! DONT MISS YOUR CHANCE 2 B there LIVE! @WWE" wrote Cena

Ric Flair recently commented on John Cena possibly facing Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena is reportedly set to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 later this year. The two have previously shared a brief moment on television with each other.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair gave his take on Cena facing the current United States Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Nature Boy said:

"If there's a position that'll help the company and help an individual that he [Cena] likes, he's in. Theory wrestling John Cena makes Theory automatically a big player. Whether you think he is or not, he's getting to wrestle John Cena, and John Cena is a big deal."

After a shaky start to his career under Triple H's creative regime, Theory has finally regained momentum and is now dominating as the US Champion. He won the title in a Triple Threat Match involving Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at last year's Survivor Series.

His most recent defense of the US Championship was against Edge, whom he defeated on RAW after interference from Finn Balor.

