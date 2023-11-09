Judgment Day member spotted wearing Rhea Ripley merchandise in anniversary post with real-life partner

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are arguably two of the most hated heels in professional wrestling. However, fans do have a soft spot for "Dirty Dom" regarding his real-life relationship with his fiancé Marie Juliette.

Despite his real-life relationship, some WWE fans have trouble separating Mysterio from his intense on-screen affair with a fellow Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley. The entanglement of these relationships has become even more complex, with the current NXT North American Champion recently being featured in a photo with his finance Marie Juliette while wearing a Rhea Ripley shirt.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Marie Juliette posted a video celebrating the 12th anniversary between her and Dominik Mysterio. In the first few seconds of the video, however, Mysterio could be seen wearing one of Ripley's famous "Mami's Always On Top" t-shirts:

"12 years down, forever to go" sais Marie Juliette via Instagram.

Regardless of Mysterio's fashion choice, it has nothing to do with his current relationship status. He and Juliette began dating over ten years ago and have been engaged since January. It should also be noted Rhea Ripley herself is in a happy relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews, with the duo getting engaged this summer.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her championship at WWE Crown Jewel, a new challenge set for Survivor Series

At this year's Crown Jewel event, the Eradicator had a tall task when she was forced to defend her World Women's Championship against four other WWE Superstars in a Fatal-5-Way match. The bout featured Ripley, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodgriez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

Despite a chaotic 11-minute match, Ripley successfully retained her championship after executing an avalanche Riptide, slamming Stark onto Raquel and Baszler from the top rope.

Following the company's return from Saudi Arabia, WWE booked an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW to determine a new #1 contender to the Women's World Championship. Stark would go on to win the match, thus setting up the first one-on-one matchup between Zoey Starks and Rhea Ripley.

This will be Ripley's 6th televised title defense since winning the championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte Flair.

