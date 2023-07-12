Legend requests WWE not to "bury" LA Knight (Exclusive)

Though Bill Apter doesn't think LA Knight needs a title around his waist to be relevant, he's not happy with how WWE is booking him of late.

While the 40-year-old has become one of WWE's most popular stars, his booking in the company has left much to be desired. Fans were rooting for LA Knight to climb up the ladder at Money in the Bank 2023 and bring down the contract. However, the promotion swerved fans by having Damian Priest take Knight down at the very last second and unhook the briefcase.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that while LA Knight doesn't necessarily need a title right now, he was disappointed with his booking. The senior journalist added that though he's a massive fan of Damian Priest, Knight should have ideally won at MITB owing to the enormous fan support.

"Does he need a belt? No. But then, don't bury him... I don't know what the issue is, but I'm a huge supporter of LA Knight. He should have won at Money in the Bank. Nothing against Damian Priest, I love him. But the fans wanted to see LA Knight go over and he should have," said Apter. [32:59 - 33:20]

Kevin Nash is not a fan of LA Knight's WWE character

Nash has been vocal about his criticisms of LA Knight's character, saying he's a rip-off of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Kliq This, Kevin Nash took more potshots at the 40-year-old. The WWE legend wondered why LA Knight hadn't achieved such popularity earlier in his career when he worked for other promotions.

"There's so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin," Nash began. "I mean, the guy's been in the business for like 10 years — why didn't he get over anywhere else? If you're not over in three years, it's probably just not gonna happen."

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for LA Knight in WWE, with many fans wanting to see him challenge Austin Theory for the US Title at SummerSlam 2023.

