"Like father like son" - Fans can’t get enough as Randy Orton 2.0 reacts to The Viper’s return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Randy Orton made a blockbuster return to WWE after 18 months at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. Many WWE Superstars reacted to his return, including a star who resembles him.

The Viper was one of the top men advertised for Saturday’s premium live event. Cody Rhodes announced him as the final member of his team for the Men's WarGames Match on the final episode of RAW before the show.

His return was met with a great response from fans both in the arena and back home. Many superstars also took to social media to react to his return.

One of the stars who reacted is someone who has been dubbed "Randy Orton 2.0" by fans. The star in question is none other than Myles Borne.

Myles joined WWE in 2022 and is looking to make it big in the company. The fans have frequently commented on how he looks a lot like Orton in the past.

Myles took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Randy Orton soon after The Viper’s return. The photo was accompanied by the following caption:

"Glad you’re back doing your thing bro🐍• #legendkiller #rkoouttanowhere #goat," Myles Borne shared.

Orton helped his side secure the win at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 after walking out as the last competitor. He got a separate entrance as he was late to the arena.

The fans think Myles Borne looks a lot like WWE legend Randy Orton

It is not the first time Randy Orton and Myles Borne have shared a photo together. The NXT Superstar seems to have met The Viper a few times.

He shared a photo of himself with the legend several weeks ago. Many fans picked out the similarities between the two men right away and commented on their physical appearance.

Myles Borne’s recent Instagram post also drew similar reactions. Several fans were thrilled to see how the two men looked alike and wished Borne a successful career just like Orton.

Fans think Myles looks like a top WWE star

It remains to be seen if WWE ever decides to use the two stars together in a storyline. It would be great to see Myles Borne get a push by working alongside Randy Orton.

