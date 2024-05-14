Liv Morgan sends a four-word message after WWE RAW, ahead of her title match

Liv Morgan is set to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship. Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan sent a four-word message on social media.

Morgan was recently unsuccessful in capturing the vacant Women's World Championship. The title was relinquished by Rhea Ripley, who suffered a shoulder injury after a backstage brawl with Morgan.

On RAW, Morgan was involved in an in-ring segment with Becky Lynch and was punched backstage by The Man. Taking to Instagram, she posted a new set of photos and sent a short message.

"Liv Morgan Revenge Tour," wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv's Instagram post:

Sam Roberts commented on the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio storyline development in WWE

Liv Morgan was recently spotted with a purple bandana, presumably belonging to Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts commented on the storyline development between the two superstars, claiming it is "pure scandal." Roberts said:

"Dominik is wearing a bandana around his neck. An hour and a half later, there is no bandana around his neck. And after that, that bandana that was once around the neck of Dominik is in the pocket of Liv Morgan. You really mean to tell me that one week they're leaving the same room 30 seconds apart, the next week a purple bandana goes missing and shows up in Liv Morgan's pocket? Unless Liv Morgan is secretly doing Prison Mike cosplay and we just never knew about it, this is pure scandal. And I'm telling you something's gotta give."

Morgan is set to challenge Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The 29-year-old has the opportunity to win her first singles title since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship. She is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having held the title with Raquel Rodriguez.

