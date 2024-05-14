Liv Morgan is involved in a "pure scandal," says WWE personality, with fellow RAW star

Liv Morgan allegedly was spotted with Dominik Mysterio's bandana in her pocket a week after they were seen leaving the same room on WWE RAW. Sam Roberts recently addressed the same and dubbed it as a "pure scandal."

After injuring Rhea Ripley on RAW after WrestleMania, Liv Morgan confronted Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, backstage on the red brand. A week later, she was seen leaving a room while Jey Uso gave a backstage interview. Moments later, Mysterio was seen leaving the same room.

As many started speculating on whether something was happening between them, fans spotted Mysterio's purple bandana in Morgan's pocket after The Judgment Day member wore it earlier on the show last week.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts commented on the recent developments in the storyline, claiming it is "pure scandal":

"Dominik is wearing a bandana around his neck. An hour and a half later, there is no bandana around his neck. And after that, that bandana that was once around the neck of Dominik is in the pocket of Liv Morgan. You really mean to tell me that one week they're leaving the same room 30 seconds apart, the next week a purple bandana goes missing and shows up in Liv Morgan's pocket? Unless Liv Morgan is secretly doing Prison Mike cosplay and we just never knew about it, this is pure scandal. And I'm telling you something's gotta give," he said.

The WWE personality added:

"I believe that Liv Morgan is going to win the Women's Championship. And I believe that when Liv Morgan wins the WWE Women's World Championship, she will receive help from Dominik Mysterio, there will be an embrace, and we will see these two working together." [From 25:53 to 26:59]

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch on WWE King and Queen of the Ring

While Sam Roberts believes Dominik Mysterio will help Liv Morgan capture the Women's World Championship that his Mami, Rhea Ripley, relinquished following her injury, his prediction can come true as early as May 25.

Later this month, Morgan will challenge the current Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch, for the title at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Last night on RAW, Lynch punched Morgan backstage. Later in the show, the former Riott Squad member attacked The Man, throwing her shoulder first into the ring post. It would be interesting to see if Liv can dethrone Becky at the upcoming WWE premium live event.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will help Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

