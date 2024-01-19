Logan Paul sends a message before confrontation with Kevin Owens

The current WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, recently sent a message ahead of his segment with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Prizefighter won the US title tournament on SmackDown New Year’s Revolution and bagged an opportunity to face Paul for the championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

After KO defeated Santos Escobar, The Social Media Megastar approached the ring and started trash-talking Owens. However, the 39-year-old star was having none of it and knocked Logan Paul out with his cast.

Tonight, Owens will welcome the US Champion on the special edition of The Kevin Owens Show, and the two stars will meet face-to-face. Ahead of the SmackDown episode, The Maverick has sent a message on X/Twitter.

"Face to face with Kevin Owens…Atlanta, see you tonight on #SmackDown," he wrote.

Former WWE Superstar draws comparison between Logan Paul and Owen Hart

Bret "The Hitman" Hart's brother, Owens Hart, passed away in 1999 at the Over The Edge pay-per-view following a tragic incident. The late star is considered to be one of the best wrestlers of his time.

Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently explained the comparison between the late Owen Hart and The Maverick. Speaking on the Smooth Vega podcast, Henry, while discussing The King of Harts, labeled The Social Media Megastar as an "Owen Clone."

"He [Paul] looked like a Owen clone... Owen would steal the show every time. And he used to have that mentality. And, I talked about work ethic, he would have been hard press to find somebody to outwork one... Incredible [On WrestleMania match between Owen and Brett]. It's historical reference of what pro wrestling is," he said.

It remains to be seen if Paul manages to get his hands on Kevin Owens for his brutal punch on SmackDown TV.

