Lola Vice sends a one-word message after sharing backstage photo with CM Punk from latest WWE show

WWE star Lola Vice recently took to Twitter/X to send a one-word message after interacting with CM Punk backstage.

After signing with RAW, Punk was present backstage on this week's episode of NXT. He recently appeared at the 2023 NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, addressing the WWE Universe alongside Shawn Michaels.

On Twitter/X, Vice shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Punk's visit to the white-and-gold brand.

"Shooters @CMPunk," wrote Vice.

Check out Vice's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Punk made his WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He walked out of the company in 2014 before his seven-year hiatus from the industry. The Best in the World returned to professional wrestling as part of AEW, signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2021.

Booker T revealed what CM Punk told him after their meeting at WWE NXT Deadline

Booker T recently disclosed his conversation with CM Punk after the two met each other backstage at NXT Deadline 2023.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he approached Punk in the catering area and welcomed him back to the company.

"CM Punk wasn't hiding. He wasn't hidden away in some room making surprise appearances. No, he was running around mingling, and I ran into CM Punk in catering, and he was sitting there talking with a couple of friends (...) Before I sat down, I walked up to CM Punk and I said, 'CM Punk! What up, man?' And he stands up and goes, 'Wassup man, you flip-flopper.' And I go, 'You know how the business is. Sometimes you're heel; sometimes you're babyface, but welcome home," he said.

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of the red show, Punk signed a RAW-exclusive deal before being confronted by Seth Rollins. A match between Punk and Rollins is widely expected to take place soon.

Are you excited about CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.