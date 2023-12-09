Major WWE word suddenly appears to be unbanned again ahead of SmackDown

WWE fans were left rather upset after a sudden ban in the middle of WWE RAW when it was reported that a word was no longer going to be used by the company going forward.

The word concerned was "Yeet," and Jey Uso had been the one using it regularly on shows, making it part of his character. The company was reportedly facing trademark issues surrounding the usage of the word, which was the reason behind the apparent ban.

The report stated that the word would no longer be associated with Jey Uso or his merchandise going forward. Now though, that situation seems to have changed.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso suddenly took to Twitter to post the word again. In fact, he shared the same on his Instagram story.

The star had not uttered it at all since RAW, and fans were saddened thinking that he could no longer say it. However, things seems to have have changed now. What exactly has changed is not certain at this time, although further reports on the same may make the position clear. Had it still been banned, then Triple H or other officials would not have allowed Jey to use it.

At this time, it seems that the company's opinion on the usage of the word is no longer as strict as it was when the first report emerged.

