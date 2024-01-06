"Mami’s Milk..." - Rhea Ripley sends an interesting message on behalf of Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send an interesting message on behalf of her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

The reigning WWE Women's World Champion is currently riding high on the back of a successful title defense against Ivy Nile on WWE RAW: Day 1.

Taking to Twitter/X and Instagram, Ripley posted a photo with Mysterio, as the duo posed with milk jugs and cookies. Mami also mentioned that Dom Dom "approved" of her milk and cookies.

"Dom Dom approves of Mami’s Milk… and Cookies," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Rhea Ripley confirmed that R-Truth was not part of The Judgment Day

For weeks, R-Truth has tried his best to join The Judgment Day. However, faction member Rhea Ripley has confirmed that the WWE veteran is indeed not a member of the group.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Ripley briefly spoke about the recent Awesome Truth reunion (The Miz and R-Truth). She concluded by apologizing to fans after confirming that Truth wasn't a part of The Judgment Day. Ripley said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion. She is expected to defend her title at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

