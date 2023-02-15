"Maybe they didn't like McMahon" - Former RAW main eventer recalls memories of working with Vince McMahon in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Damien Demento recently spoke about working with Vince McMahon at the height of the steroid trials.

Demento started working with WWE back in 1992. He was part of the company at a time when creative was transitioning from the large, muscular stars of the 80s into the "New Generation" of the early 90s. Damien Demento was notably part of the main event of the first-ever episode of RAW going up against The Undertaker.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Demento said that he ran into Vince McMahon for some time and the boss was polite and cordial with him. He mentioned that unionization talks were rampant during the steroid trials and stars were talking about pay discrepancies based on their placement on the match card.

"Just a little bit. He seemed like a good guy. You know, you go out with some of the boys and have dinner when you're on the road and some guys would be a little sour. I couldn't understand it." Damien continued, "You're gonna have some sourpusses and maybe they didn't like McMahon for whatever reason. I never had a problem with him. He was always a good guy. I talked with him just a couple of times. I referred to him as boss and that's who he was - he was my employer." [From 11:26 - 12:53]

You can watch the full video here:

Damien Demento also spoke about life after WWE

During the conversation, Demento opened up on his current projects outside wrestling. He mentioned that since moving on from WWE in 1993. The former wrestler worked a few acting jobs, including a role in the Die Hard movie franchise.

"When I got out of the wrestling business, I actually went into acting. I was a full-time actor longer than I was a full-time wrestler. But once you get that wrestling stink on you, you can't shake it off."

The former WWE star also mentioned that he enjoyed painting and described himself as a painter who dabbled in wrestling.

Do you remember Demento squaring off against The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments section below.

