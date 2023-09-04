"My day 1!" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to male WWE Superstar and it's not Dominik Mysterio!

Following WWE Payback, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message to her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

At the show, Priest and Finn Balor became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by dethroning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Taking to social media, Ripley posted a throwback photo and a present-day photo featuring herself and Priest. She also sent out a heartfelt message dedicated to the newly crowned tag team champion.

"True family grows together. My day 1! ⚖️ #Proud" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's message and Instagram post:

Priest is also the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder. At this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, the 40-year-old outlasted several top WWE Superstars to win the briefcase.

He is now guaranteed a shot at either the WWE World Heavyweight or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhea Ripley previously opened up about working with Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley previously spoke about working alongside Damian Priest and claimed that she always wanted to work alongside the former United States Champion.

Speaking in a past interview with Metro, Ripley stated that she and Priest had talked about working together, and someone from the WWE creative team decided to pair them up. She said:

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really."

Ripley and Priest were recruited into The Judgment Day by Edge, who was later betrayed by the faction. The Rated-R Superstar was replaced in the group by Finn Balor.

