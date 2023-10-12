"Never a pleasure" - Male WWE star sends a message to Rhea Ripley on her birthday, and it's not Dominik Mysterio!

WWE star Duke Hudson recently took to Twitter/X to wish Rhea Ripley her 27th birthday. Hudson and Ripley are both Australian-born superstars and are good friends in real life.

Hudson signed with WWE back in 2019 and is a part of Chase U. Meanwhile, Ripley has also been appearing regularly on NXT alongside Dominik Mysterio, who is the current North American Champion.

Taking to Twitter/X, Hudson shared a wholesome photo featuring him and Ripley. He sent a sarcastic message to The Eradicator on her 27th birthday.

"Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE And might I say… Never a pleasure, mate," wrote Hudson.

Check out Hudson's tweet and photo with Ripley:

Expand Tweet

During Ripley's recent hiatus from WWE, Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship at No Mercy.

However, on last week's episode of NXT TV, Mysterio regained the title after interference from The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh. Ripley also played a major role in Dirty Dom winning the title back from Trick Williams.

Damian Priest wished Rhea Ripley with a wholesome message

Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest took to social media to send a message to her good friend and Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley.

Priest and Ripley were the first two members of Judgment Day and were recruited into the group by former leader Edge. The two superstars have been friends for a very long time.

Taking to Twitter/X, Priest dedicated a wholesome message to Ripley and shared a set of photos featuring the two superstars. He wrote:

"The coolest. Baddest. The best. Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE #Terrortwin."

Expand Tweet

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. Following her latest title defense against Raquel Rodriguez, she was attacked by the returning Nia Jax.

Currently, Rodriguez, Jax, and Shayna Baszler have their sights set on The Eradicator and her title. A Fatal Four-Way Match between all four women could potentially take place down the road.

Have you enjoyed watching Rhea Ripley on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE