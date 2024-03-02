Paul Heyman sends a warning to Cody Rhodes minutes before WWE SmackDown

WWE will make a big stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40 tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Diamond Desert Arena in sunny Glendale, AZ with all the Elimination Chamber fallout. Paul Heyman has just warned Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is set to appear on the blue brand tonight, along with rivals Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline. Rhodes issued a warning to Heyman on Monday's RAW, telling him that he is now the one hunting The Bloodline, not the other way around.

The Wiseman took to X ahead of WWE SmackDown and re-posted a fan created comic that recapped Monday's RAW, ending with his double phone call to The Tribal Chief and The Great One. Heyman's brief caption was seemingly to taunt Cody.

"Who’s Huntin’ Whom? [art emoji] @NorbertoGaetan," Paul Heyman wrote.

The #1 contender to The Head of The Table has not publicly responded to The Advocate as of this writing, and likely will not until tonight's live SmackDown segment.

Rhodes has challenged The Rock to a future match, but he is confirmed to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 in early April.

