[PHOTO] Finn Balor tweets backstage photo with 7-time champion

Finn Balor recently took to social media to post a photo with top WWE star and fellow Ireland native, Becky Lynch.

Lynch is a 7-time champion in WWE. She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and also won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Lita. Lynch recently dropped the tag titles to the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, Balor shared a photo of himself and Lynch without elaborating much.

Check out the photo and Balor's tweet:

At WrestleMania 39, Lynch competed in a huge six-woman tag team match. She teamed up with Lita and Trish Stratus for a big win over Damage CTRL.

On a recent episode of RAW, Lynch was set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Lita. However, the WWE legend was attacked backstage which led to Stratus stepping in to replace Lita.

After losing the titles, Stratus attacked Lynch and turned heel in the process. This could lead to a potential match between the two women at some point down the line.

Finn Balor recently revealed his injury

At WrestleMania 39, Finn Balor was involved in an instant classic when he faced Edge at the show.

The duo battled inside the Hell in a Cell structure with The Rated-R Superstar securing a huge win. Taking to Twitter, Balor tweeted the following:

"March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear. Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks. Hold my beer! With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Mania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’. And thanks to a lot of people we made it back with a few days to spare"

Despite the loss to Edge, Balor's stock has gone up, especially being a member of the red-hot Judgment Day.

