[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message on social media

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a one-word message ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in Perth, Australia. Mami will have the backing of the WWE Universe in Australia, but Jax has mostly gotten the better of The Eradicator in the lead-up to their match.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley sent a one-word message and posted a new selfie.

"Tired."

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

Vince Russo was not impressed with Becky Lynch putting over Rhea Ripley on RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch put over Rhea Ripley during a promo as she was addressing the WWE Universe.

Lynch will be competing at the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match, with the eventual winner earning a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo explained his issue with Lynch's promo. Russo said:

"We got Becky Lynch, we got Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch is putting Mami over, ‘I know you all like Mami.’ I am watching this, and I am like, ‘Okay, Becky, who are we supposed to root for?’ Are we supposed to root for you? But you’re telling us we all like Mami. You have to care. You gotta get behind a horse. She is sitting there, saying, ‘I know all of you like Mami,' and then she is letting them applaud Mami. So I am like, okay, Becky, do I want you to win? or should we like Mami? I don’t understand."

Lynch has her eyes set on Ripley's Women's World Championship. The two women will possibly collide at WrestleMania 40 if Ripley successfully defends her title against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on the Ripley-Lynch storyline? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE