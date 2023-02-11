Piper Niven details what drove her "crazy" during her injury time off

Piper Niven detailed what drove her "crazy" during her injury time off where she spent a considerable length away from the ring.

Piper Niven has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with during her time in NXT UK. Her sheer size and strength help her tower over anyone who steps foot in the ring with.

While her run in NXT UK was pretty good, her main roster run was lackluster. She was made Eva Marie's protege and was rebranded with the name Doudrop. More recently, she had an unsuccessful tag team run with Nikki A.S.H. with the team disbanding months ago.

After breaking up her partnership with Eva Marie, she started doing quite well until she suffered a nasty injury that put her on the shelf. During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino, the former NXT UK star talked about how she wasn't able to do much during her time away from the ring, which drove her crazy:

“It was a long time that I had off. I wanna say the last time I was in a ring was mid-September and I was under strict instruction, like not to do anything. I wasn’t allowed to train, wasn’t allow to go gym, like nothing that raised my heart rate because if there was a problem that could damage it. And so yeah, I had a lot of time off just to sit and think about being off. I’ve either had a job or been involved in wrestling since I was really young and I’ve never been injured before."

She continued, "Like, you know, I’ve had maybe low sprains or injuries that only took like a couple weeks to heal. But I have not been off any particular large period of time and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life and I’m using that as like a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling.” [H/T Fightful]

Piper Niven return to the ring during the 2023 Royal Rumble

Piper Niven shocked everyone when she made her in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble match. She entered at the number 18 spot and lasted an impressive 28 minutes before she was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez.

Although she was a face the last time fans saw her, this time around she was back to being a big bad heel.

As Piper Niven, the future looks promising for her. It will be interesting to see if WWE will consider pushing her as a top talent given the fact that they are looking for a fresh face.

Are you happy to see Piper Niven back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

