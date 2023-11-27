"Please dethrone Reigns or Rollins" - WWE fans excited by returning superstar's cryptic message at Survivor Series: WarGames

CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to WWE on the same night at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event on November 25, 2023. However, fans were left excited after The Viper's cryptic message at the show's end.

Orton was nowhere to be seen for most of the Men's War Games Match. All odds were against Cody Rhodes' team as The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, started to take control of the bout. However, The Legend Killer returned just in time to shift the tide in favor of his team and helped them reign supreme. Just before the show concluded, the crowd went berserk as CM Punk also returned to WWE after almost nine years.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle recently posted a video of Randy Orton where he can be seen sending a cryptic message to the WWE Universe. The Viper can be seen saying, "10 more years", which could mean he will not be retiring for the next decade. You can read more about it here.

The fans were quick to notice the post and started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One Twitter user wanted Orton to dethrone Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. Others were excited to see The Apex Predator for 10 more years as he was in incredible shape.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Another fan wanted Randy Orton to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and others were convinced he would perform at the highest level for the next decade.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter.

CM Punk waved at Randy Orton after WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 went off the air

CM Punk returned to WWE with a massive pop after the Men's WarGames Match ended. While fans were excited to see the Best in the World return, Seth Rollins seemed unhappy.

However, one fan captured a video of Punk doing Randy Orton's famous pose before waving at The Viper with a smile on his face. You can check out the video and read more about it here.

The Straight Edge Superstar and The Viper are set to appear on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their future remains to be seen.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here