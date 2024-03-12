Possible reason for Dominik Mysterio's WWE RAW absence despite being advertised

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured The Judgment Day numerous times. In a backstage segment, Rhea Ripley noted that Dominik Mysterio was absent.

As many WWE fans know, Mysterio married his long-time girlfriend Marie Juliette last week, and Austin Theory and Damian Priest were present as his groomsmen.

Mysterio is now on his honeymoon with his wife and seemingly wasn't needed as part of tonight's show, as the storyline with Andrade was able to progress without him.

Several fans noted that Dominik Mysterio was advertised for this week's episode of RAW live from The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, but of course, all cards are subject to change, and it's unclear how long ago the promotion for the show was made.

Mysterio has been a regular face on WWE RAW over the past few months, and it's unclear when he will return. As of writing, he doesn't have a match scheduled for WrestleMania, while Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are ready to defend their titles at the event.

JD McDonagh could secure his match at WrestleMania this week on RAW if he can come out on top in the six-pack Gauntlet match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Poll : Do you think Andrade will be added to Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion