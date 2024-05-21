Record-breaking champion sends a message to Cody Rhodes following major WWE announcement

WWE is set to head to Japan in July this year with Cody Rhodes being one of the stars promoted for the three shows in the country. However, current NJPW star Gabe Kidd is not happy about the American Nightmare returning to the Land of the Rising Sun and took to social media to send a warning to the latter.

WWE recently announced that they would be heading to Japan for three house shows in July. Along with Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Iyo Sky, and the Kabuki Warriors are also being advertised for the events.

Cody has a long history in Japan as he was a prominent part of NJPW before joining AEW. The American Nightmare was one of the members of the Bullet Club. However, a lot has changed in the faction since his departure.

Gabe Kidd, who is currently a part of the Bullet Club, was not pleased with the announcement and asked Cody Rhodes to stay away from his territory. The youngest-ever Strong Openweight Champion also reminded Rhodes of the time he defeated him.

Expand Tweet

Kidd and Rhodes faced off in 2017 in a triple-threat match involving Joe Hendry. Kidd pinned the former AEW EVP to win the WCPW Internet Championship.

Cody Rhodes will be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event

Cody Rhodes had his first successful title defense on TV programming at WWE Backlash where he defeated AJ Styles. The American Nightmare will once again put his title on the line, this time against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring ple in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

While Cody has defended the title on TV programming just once, he has been putting the gold on the line regularly on the live circuit. The former AEW EVP is the current face of WWE, with the company trusting him to end Roman Reigns' historic run.

Who do you think should come out on top at King and Queen of the Ring? Hit the discuss button and let us know your thoughts!