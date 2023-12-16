Rhea Ripley shares wholesome photos of her and Dominik Mysterio from their latest visit to Australia

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share wholesome photos of her and Dominik Mysterio.

Mami and Dirty Dom are currently in Australia, promoting the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The show will take place on the 24th of February, 2024.

Rhea and Dominik were photographed with quokkas from their latest trip to Australia. The Eradicator also sent out a three-word message on her Instagram handle.

"Happy Little Quokkas," Rhea Ripley shared.

Ripley recently returned to Monday Night RAW and was featured in singles action. She defeated Maxxine Dupri before being confronted by Ivy Nile. A match between Ripley and Nile could be in the works.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. The loss marked the end of Dirty Dom's second reign as the North American Champion.

Cody Rhodes commented on the possibility of a face turn for Dominik Mysterio

During a recent interview with the YES Network, Cody Rhodes commented on the possibility of a babyface turn for Dominik Mysterio.

Cody believes that Dominik will turn babyface two or three years later, and the WWE Universe will cheer for him.

Rhodes said:

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio] is, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. I have a feeling that if Dom Mysterio walks out now and puts a mic to his lips and you can't hear a word he's saying because they're booing him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now but they won't be boos. They will be cheers."

Rhodes went on:

"There's something incredibly special about the young man and I'm sorry that I've had to beat him so many times. But I look forward to what he does. He comes from a good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody's."

Dominik Mysterio will be in action against CM Punk in the latter's first-ever match since returning to WWE. The two men will collide at an upcoming live event.

