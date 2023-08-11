Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have their first social media interaction since her engagement to Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio just had their first social media interaction since The Nightmare announced her engagement with Buddy Matthews.

Dom Dom and Mami have been on-screen lovebirds for a while now on WWE TV. The romance angle gave birth to numerous hilarious memes on social media involving Ripley, Dominik, and Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley recently announced that she's now engaged to her boyfriend and AEW star, Buddy Matthews. A long list of wrestlers and other wrestling personalities congratulated The Eradicator on her engagement. Dominik stayed in character, though, and didn't comment on the news.

Ripley recently shared a hilarious fan-made video of herself and Dominik on her Instagram story. She also tagged the latter in her story. The NXT North American Champion noticed the story and reshared it on his own Instagram story.

Check out the post and a screengrab of both stories below:

A screengrab of Ripley and Dominik's stories

Rhea Ripley was proud of Dominik Mysterio after his NXT North American title win

With Rhea Ripley's aid, Dominik Mysterio managed to defeat Wes Lee to win his first-ever singles title in WWE. Shortly after the victory, he and Ripley appeared in a backstage interview where The Eradicator heaped massive praise on him.

Here's what she had to say to her on-screen boyfriend:

“You’re talking to greatness here. You’re talking to my Latino heat, ‘Dirty’ Dom himself. He’s already surpassed his father, deadbeat dad, and he’s just gonna growing, and growing, and growing, and he’s gonna take over this business. Because he’s part of the Judgment Day, and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE.” [H/T Fightful]

Ripley is on cloud nine at the moment after announcing her engagement with Buddy Matthews. It would be interesting to hear Dominik's comments on the real-life couple's engagement.

How would Dominik react to Ripley and Matthews' engagement? Sound off!

