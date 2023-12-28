Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, Matt Cardona, and many others react to Dominik Mysterio firing serious shots at CM Punk after WWE return

Many WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, and Matt Cardona, reacted to Dominik Mysterio firing massive shots at CM Punk after their match at a live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023.

After almost a decade, Punk finally made his in-ring WWE return. The Second City Saint locked horns with Dirty Dom in one of the year's biggest shows. The duo showed amazing skills inside the ring and the match ended in Punk's favor after he hit The GTS.

Following the show, Dominik Mysterio took to Instagram to post a couple of photos from his match at The Garden and fired massive shots at CM Punk in the post's caption. The Judgment Day star hailed himself as The Best in the World, which is Punk's tagline.

Many current and former WWE stars liked Dominik's post, including Matt Riddle, Otis, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Cathy Kelley, Dakota Kai, Finn Balor, and more.

You can check out a screenshot of their likes below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Instagram

More stars including Bronson Reed and Matt Cardona liked Dominik Mysterio's Instagram post. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley reposted his tweet.

Screenshot of some more likes from stars and Rhea Ripley's repost

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio will compete again at WWE live event

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to witness CM Punk in action on television. However, it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer as his next match will take place at a live event once again.

After putting on a great show at Madison Square Garden on December 26, Punk and Dominik Mysterio are again set to lock horns during the Live Holiday Tour on December 30, 2023.

Following The Second City Saint's amazing display against Dirty Dom at The Garden, some fans believe CM Punk can go all the way to win the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for his future.

Did you enjoy The Straight Edge Superstar's first match since his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.