Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to Roman Reigns' vicious assault on Dominik Mysterio in an old video

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley didn't seem happy over a throwback clip of Roman Reigns destroying Dominik Mysterio.

There was a time when Dominik wasn't one of the most hated figures in WWE. About two years ago, The Tribal Chief brawled with Rey and Dominik Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown. This brawl led to an insane spot that saw Reigns throwing Dom out of the ring.

WWE Australia's official Twitter page shared the throwback clip mere hours ago, and it came to Rhea Ripley's notice. The Nightmare responded to the clip with a one-word tweet: 'Wow.'

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are closer than they've ever been

A year ago, Rhea Ripley was beating the tar out of Dominik Mysterio on a regular basis. These beatdowns eventually led to Dominik aligning with The Judgment Day.

Over the past few months, Dominik and Ripley have gotten incredibly close and are now a full-fledged on-screen couple on WWE TV.

The Eradicator recently had a chat with Michael Fairman and talked about her relationship with Dom.

Here's what she had to say:

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

Ripley is incredibly protective of Dominik Mysterio. She certainly didn't appreciate stumbling upon the throwback clip of Roman Reigns brutalizing him on WWE SmackDown.

A face-off between Ripley and Reigns somewhere down the line would certainly be a sight to behold.

