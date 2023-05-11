Rhea Ripley reacts to top WWE star hailing her as the greatest of all time

Top WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently named the greatest women's wrestler of all time by her Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest.

Alongside Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, Priest and Ripley have flourished as part of the villainous faction over the past year. All four stars have wrestled in huge career-defining singles matches over the past month.

Damian Priest called Ripley the female G.O.A.T on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. The current SmackDown Women's Champion reacted to Priest's comments on social media as she wrote:

"You're the best!"

Damian Priest had some strong praise for Rhea.

The Eradicator has continued what has already been a remarkable year for her in WWE. This past Saturday, she defeated Zelina Vega at Backlash to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Former women's champion wants a match with Rhea Ripley

During her WWE career, Ripley has already wrestled many of the industry's biggest stars, such as Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. She is just 26 and is expected to scale greater heights in the business.

Former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace of IMPACT Wrestling recently said in an interview with Fightful that she would like to one day face off against Rhea Ripley.

"I would love to wrestle Rhea Ripley from the WWE. I feel like her transformation is insane. She kinda went from looking like a Barbie doll to looking like this really bad b**ch, and I think she's awesome." [0:38 - 0:53]

Many fans are questioning the future of Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship reign as she and the rest of The Judgment Day were all recently drafted to Monday Night RAW. She could soon swap her title with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and enter a new rivalry for her coveted gold.

