Rhea Ripley says she'll "cry" if Dominik Mysterio is separated from her in WWE (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently said she would be reduced to tears if she was ever separated from her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

It's safe to say there's not a more entertaining pairing than that of Ripley and Dominik on WWE's programming. Their easy-going on-screen chemistry has made many wonder if they were a real-life couple, which they aren't. Whether it's a TV segment or on social media, their interactions generate significant interest.

Rhea Ripley participated in a fan interaction session during an interview with Sportskeeda, where she was asked about possibly being separated from Dominik. The Women's World Champion first stated that she'd cry if this were to happen.

However, Ripley then made it clear that no matter which brand the NXT North American Champion went to, she'd have his back always.

"I'd cry. I would be on SmackDown, too. You would see me on every single show. I would be on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Wherever he goes, I go," said Rhea Ripley [1:48 - 1:58]

Rhea Ripley reveals what she whispers in Dominik Mysterio's ear

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, Ripley revealed the details of what she whispers in Dominik's ear during their entrance. Though the Women's World Champion didn't disclose the exact words, she mentioned that it was some "pretty spicy stuff," leaving the rest to fans' imagination.

"That's our little secret!" Ripley said. "I can't tell you guys because then the secret's out the bag and then people won't talk about it anymore, but it's pretty spicy stuff."

Going by just how successful Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's pairing has been, it's safe to say there's little chance they will be separated anytime soon.

