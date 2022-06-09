"I'll take your soul in your sleep" – Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message following the new Judgment Day's formation on RAW

Rhea Ripley recently sent a cryptic message on social media.

This past Monday night, the former RAW Women's Champion, alongside Damian Priest, betrayed their Judgment Day leader, Edge. The two then allied with former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley wrote:

"Give you chills, I’ll take your soul in your sleep. I reveal there’s no escaping from me…It’s DO or DIE!"

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

I reveal there’s no escaping from me…

It’s DO or DIE! ⚖️



📸 - Give you chills, I’ll take your soul in your sleep.I reveal there’s no escaping from me…It’s DO or DIE! ⚖️📸 - @CraigAmbrosio Give you chills, I’ll take your soul in your sleep. I reveal there’s no escaping from me…It’s DO or DIE! ⚖️👹📸 - @CraigAmbrosio https://t.co/8YnhtPHoMZ

At the recently concluded Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Ripley teamed up with Edge and Priest for the first time.

The Judgment Day trio faced AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match, with the heels picking up the win.

The following night, The Rated-R Superstar initially invited Balor to be a part of Judgment Day as the fourth member of the group. However, The Prince turned the tables on the former and removed him from the faction.

The WWE Universe praised Rhea Ripley's new gear in response to her tweet

It's no secret that the WWE Universe on social media is a big fan of Rhea Ripley.

In response to her recent tweet, one fan admitted that purple suits The Eradicator and thinks Finn Balor and Damian Priest should wear the attire of the same color.

Here are a few interesting tweets below:

Daniele 🪐 @_danieledeluca_ @RheaRipley_WWE 🏻 (tbh I think you, Finn and Damian in purple gears would look fantastic! ) @CraigAmbrosio Purple suits you incredibly(tbh I think you, Finn and Damian in purple gears would look fantastic! @RheaRipley_WWE @CraigAmbrosio Purple suits you incredibly🙌🏻💜 (tbh I think you, Finn and Damian in purple gears would look fantastic!🔥)

José Sampaio @cantussan @RheaRipley_WWE @CraigAmbrosio Why would I want to escape from you!!! I’ve been waiting for this version of you ever since you came to NXT. And it’s freaking awesome. #RheaRipleyforever @RheaRipley_WWE @CraigAmbrosio Why would I want to escape from you!!! I’ve been waiting for this version of you ever since you came to NXT. And it’s freaking awesome. #RheaRipleyforever.

Shortly after The Judgment Day's actions on RAW, the Australian star competed in a huge Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW later that night.

She defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Ripley will challenge her former rival Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title. The EST of WWE retained her championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka at Hell in a Cell.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far