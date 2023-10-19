Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message to Dominik Mysterio after saving him

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a five-word message to Dominik Mysterio after saving him on this week's episode of NXT.

A backstage brawl broke out between Mysterio and Nathan Frazer on the white-and-gold show. The two men took the fight to the ring as Frazer got the upper hand. Luckily for "Dirty" Dom, Ripley eventually made the save, dragging the North American Champion out of the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to saving her stablemate from Frazer's attack with a short message.

"Not “too fast” for Mami," wrote Ripley.

Rey Mysterio recently spoke about his son Dominik Mysterio's growth

Rey Mysterio recently broke character to praise his son, Dominik Mysterio. Earlier this year at WrestleMania 39, the father-son duo crossed paths in a highly awaited singles match.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the United States Champion spoke about his son's growth.

"I'm a SmackDown guy, so Mondays, I'm home. I'll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together, and we see our son come out, and we see the connection he has with the fans. It's mind-blowing, and to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn is unbelievable. I'm in awe every time I see it," said Rey.

The Hall of Famer added:

"When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that's what you need, and he's getting it. He understands it. There's an instinct there that he feeds off, and he does what he feels is the right thing to do at that moment, and if it was wrong, and somebody corrects him afterward, he'll learn. He's like a sponge, and then the next time, he will apply, which I think is cool. Yes. His growth is like, I didn't see this coming so fast," Rey added.

Dominik is now a two-time North American Champion. He defeated Trick Williams to regain the title three days after losing the gold to him at No Mercy 2023.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as the North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

