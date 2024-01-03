Rhea Ripley sends a message to WWE Superstar months after his arrest

On the back of a successful title defense against Ivy Nile on RAW: Day 1, Rhea Ripley has sent a message to Dominik Mysterio.

At this time last year, Mysterio was arrested for misconduct against his family on Christmas Eve. Days later, "Dirty" Dom addressed his arrest via a promo on Monday Night RAW.

2023 was a memorable year for Dominik. He won his first singles championship in WWE, capturing the North American Title not once but twice. He eventually lost the title to the reigning champion, Dragon Lee. He also participated in the Men's WarGames Match despite Judgment Day coming out on the losing side.

12 months after he went to prison, Ripley has now sent a one-word message to Mysterio on Twitter/X, claiming that he became a star after his arrest.

"STAR!" wrote Ripley.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed by Rhea Ripley

Vince Russo recently claimed that Rhea Ripley didn't look dominant in her recent outing against Ivy Nile.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran claimed that The Eradicator didn't look dominant despite successfully defending the Women's World Championship on Day 1. Russo said:

"Oh, I believe anybody could take Rhea out after tonight. I may make a comeback and take Rhea out... After watching tonight, bro, and especially when they're putting over that Ivy is 5'2", the announcers are actually putting that over, and then she goes 50-50 with Rhea Ripley. Anybody, anybody, can beat Rhea now."

Ripley's title reign began in 2023 when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship by dethroning Charlotte Flair. Eventually, she was crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion.

She has successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and other WWE stars before heading into 2024.

