Rhea Ripley shares one-word message following Judgment Day member's title win

Rhea Ripley sent out a heartwarming message on social media following fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio's title win on NXT.

With the help of his stablemates, Dirty Dom defeated Wes Lee last night to become the new NXT North American Champion. Finn Balor and Damian Priest caused a distraction during the match, allowing Ripley to hit Lee with her WWE Women's World Championship. Mysterio capitalized on the attack and won his first singles title in WWE.

After the victory, Ripley took to Twitter to show that The Judgment Day are stronger than ever. The 26-year-old shared a group picture with a one-word message for the WWE Universe.

"Family," Rhea tweeted.

Legend says Rhea Ripley has been the best female wrestler of 2023

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Rhea Ripley has been the best female wrestler of 2023 so far.

Rhea has been featured heavily on RAW this year alongside The Judgment Day. The current WWE Women's World Champion has played a major part in her stable's rivalries with legends such as Edge and Rey Mysterio.

The Nightmare defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the Women's World Championship. Her run with the title has been dominant so far, as she has successfully defended it against the likes of Zelina Vega and Natalya.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter both picked Ripley as the best female wrestler of the year, stating that the decision was a no-brainer.

"That's where even I was going. It's easy, but it's true," said Bill Apter. [17:34 - 17:38]

Check out the full video below:

The Australian star's next title defense has yet to be announced. However, after a showdown on RAW, her former tag team partner Liv Morgan looks like a possible opponent.

Do you think Rhea Ripley has been the best female wrestler of 2023 so far? Let us know in the comments below.