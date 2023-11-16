Roman Reigns sends a five-word message ahead of next year's WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns took to Twitter/X to send a five-word message in the lead-up to next year's WrestleMania 40.

Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship for three years, will aim to headline yet another WrestleMania. Earlier this year, he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Reigns reacted to the presale of WrestleMania 40 tickets, as he tweeted a five-word message.

"You know what to do" wrote Reigns

Check out Reigns' tweet:

Bill Apter believes that Seth Rollins could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Bill Apter recently claimed that Roman Reigns' former Shield stablemate, Seth Rollins, could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed the idea of Rollins going head-to-head against Reigns.

The wrestling veteran believes that The Visionary could end up being a double champion, as he is also the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. Apter said:

"He has got the world title, but I think he could be the guy to put that belt on. With both titles, it could be Seth Rollins. They have the history of being in the Shield together, and maybe Seth Rollins is the guy to step up and do that,"

Teddy Long also agreed with Apter's idea, as he added:

"I like that, that's a great move with Seth, hot as he is right now. I mean to me, that's really the way to go."

Reigns is currently on the back of a successful title defense against LA Knight, whom he defeated in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief is currently not advertised to appear at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE, as he is reportedly set to miss out on a Big 4 PLE.

Do you think Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

