"Stop ignoring the talent you have" - WWE personality sends a message to Triple H; Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley name-dropped

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have become an inseparable duo in WWE. The Judgment Day members were namedropped recently as Greg Miller sent a message to Triple H.

Miller joined the Stamford-based promotion as a host of Peacock and WWE Network's show, This Is Awesome. Before joining the company, he worked for IGN as a video host and an editor for their website. He also started his own YouTube channel named GameOverGreggy in 2012, which was then renamed Kinda Funny because of the immense popularity of his podcasts.

Recently, Greg Miller took to Twitter to post a video of himself during a couple of promos with WWE personalities, including JBL and Jeff Jarrett. He also namedropped Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as his best friends and asked Triple H to put him in the ring.

"Well...[JBL]: vanquished. [Jeff Jarrett]: delayed. [Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley]: my best friends. SummerSlam '23 Main Event: enhanced by my screaming. Stop ignoring the talent you have on Peacock, [Triple H], and put me in the ring," Miller wrote on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio opened up after the latter retained his title at a recent WWE show

Dominik Mysterio went in a bout against Dragon Lee on the latest NXT show, where he successfully defended his North American Championship. However, the match ended controversially as Rhea Ripley came to Dom's aid again, which left Rey Mysterio angry, who was ringside in support of Lee.

As the duo were retreating, Lyra Valkyria came and attacked Mami, leaving the Women's World Champion furious.

Following the bout, Dominik and Ripley gave a backstage interview. The WWE North American Champion hailed himself as the greatest Luchador ever.

"I am the greatest Luchador that has ever lived. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion ever. And I beat Dragon Lee tonight with my deadbeat Dad ringside," Dominik said.

While Rhea Ripley talked about how frustrated she was left because of the disrespect shown towards her and Dominik Mysterio by Lyra.

"I came here, I told everyone she was a badass. I believed in her. I gave her some advice. I told her what to do. And what does she do? She disrespects me, she disrespects my Latino Heat. You don't want to make Mami mad, and that's exactly what she has done," Ripley said.

It seems like Dominik and Ripley will be seen more on WWE's developmental brand. Only time will tell what the company has in store.

