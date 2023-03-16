"Story with Hunter," "Justice for him" - WWE Universe wants Triple H to bring top AEW star into the company

Triple H has often heard complaints made by the WWE Universe and acted rationally on those to make the product better than the competition around the world.

After a recent interview with CBC, fans have started rooting for Kenny Omega to leave AEW and join the Stamford-based company under the new regime.

Last year, Triple H created a new regime that changed the landscape of the company and brought a massive change in promotion, which was positively received by fans around the world. It also led fans to once again watch the product due to enhanced storylines.

Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by CBC, during which he revealed that he would follow his heart and look for challenges. This led the WWE Universe to believe that there is hope for The Cleaner to make his way under Triple H's new regime.

It will be interesting to see if Omega and The Young Bucks will ever leave the company they started from scratch and join WWE. Last year, Cody Rhodes left the company and made his way back to WWE.

Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing AEW stars Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to WWE

In 2019, Cody Rhodes and The Elite became the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling and started the company with the help of Tony Khan to create an alternative against the biggest competition in the United States.

However, the company's name took a hit after last year's All Out event when CM Punk was involved in several incidents during and after the media scrum that took place, which involved The Elite and Ace Steel.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H is interested in signing Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson to the company.

"With the [Young] Bucks, while they may do well in WWE, it’s not guaranteed, and they will have a better schedule in AEW meaning more time with the family and also less matches and can do their style... With Omega, he doesn’t have kids and he would likely get a major push and would have no end to having fresh opponents. It would also close the door to Japan that he’s waited years to re-open," said Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H is able to get the biggest stars from AEW under his regime for a run on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on The Elite joining WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

