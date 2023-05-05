"Super petty" - Cody Rhodes says he missed out on a "major milestone" because of himself

Cody Rhodes blamed himself for missing out on being a playable character on WWE 2K22.

Cody Rhodes made his surprising return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. His return also coincided with the release of WWE 2K22. Despite being a superstar then, Cody wasn't included in the game as a playable character.

During a recent interview with comicbook.com, Cody Rhodes blamed himself for missing out on being a playable character in the game since he was too petty about his game rating.

"If anybody had any problem, it was more me than it was 2K in the sense that I wanted to make sure it was done correctly. I’m also super petty about ‘what’s my number [rating]?’ Super petty. I’m always on my guard and some of these people were working here when I was Stardust, and I know from the cannon of it all, Stardust was a big loser."

The American Nightmare continued:

"You’re already ready to fight. ‘I hope they know it’s a different me.’ Most of this crew is more than aware of that and they’ve seen what has happened in our industry. I’m very hands on with it all, which is why it may have taken longer." [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes hopes to make the cover of a WWE video game someday

Although Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest acts in the company at the moment, 2K and WWE chose John Cena as the cover superstar since the 2K Showcase is based on the latter.

During the same interview, Rhodes mentioned that it would be a huge milestone for him to someday grace the cover of a WWE video game.

"I also know that they know, it’s a big personal goal of mine to earn my way onto the cover. I don’t know when that will happen, hopefully within my contract time here in WWE. Cena getting the nod this year, is no doubt, more than earned it. We now have a larger appreciation for who John was and what John did, for as long as he did. It’s definitely one of my goals, the cover and a true cover. Not an exclusive, not a collector’s edition. A true cover. That’s a journey itself, a huge milestone." [H/T Fightful]

It would be amazing to see Cody on the cover of a WWE 2K video game shortly since it would be a great indication of how far he has come in his journey.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes on the cover of a WWE video game? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes