"That is dumb," "Stupid really" - WWE Universe bashes Royal Rumble rule

With WWE's next big premium live event only 20 days away, fans recently criticized a particular rule followed in the traditional Royal Rumble Match.

For a superstar to get eliminated from a Royal Rumble Match, both of their feet must touch the floor outside the ring. In recent years, stars like John Morrison, Naomi, and Kofi Kingston have managed to exploit this Royal Rumble rule and re-enter the ring after getting thrown over the top rope.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently shared an image and clips of Katana Chance's acrobatic save from the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match on Instagram. The current Women's Tag Team Champion made her main roster debut at the premium live event, entering the match at number 19.

During the match, Dana Brooke attempted to eliminate Chance. However, the latter somehow managed to re-enter the squared circle after keeping her feet off the floor. In the comments section, many WWE fans expressed their dislike towards the spot and the 'two-feet' rule in particular.

Here are some comments on the Instagram post:

Screengrab of comments on the Instagram post

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley names Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2024

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley picked Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The former RAW General Manager believes it would be the perfect ending to The American Nightmare's story.

The Hall of Famer also pointed out the disappointment among fans after Cody's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last year. Foley further stated that Rhodes had won the respect of even his naysayers:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW star won the men's Rumble match last year and challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief, with assistance from the rest of the members of The Bloodline, proved too much for Rhodes to handle.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes fares at the upcoming premium live event, with multiple major superstars, like CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley, having already announced themselves for the match.

Who do you think will win the match this year and earn an opportunity to headline WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.