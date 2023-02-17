WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up regarding her huge loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021.

Belair was the SmackDown Women's Champion, heading into the biggest event of the summer. However, a surprise return from Becky Lynch upstaged the EST of WWE. In 26 seconds, Lynch demolished the dominant Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champ.

On the Out of Character podcast this week, Belair indicated that the quick loss at SummerSlam had her doubting herself. She mentioned that it was a massive dip from winning The Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania 37.

The EST of WWE was glad that things came full circle, and she was ultimately able to redeem herself.

"I'm like okay, they have this faith in me and let's run with it, let's roll with it. Let me prove, let me show that this was the right decision to make. Then SummerSlam happened. That just kind of like messed with me a little. like was I doing something wrong? Like I thought I was doing everything right. Then, we had a rebound from that," said Belair. [From 8:33 - 8:54]

Andrew @bigtimeEST



Exactly like Summerslam 2021 when Becky, Carmella and Bianca were all in the same ring…



#WWERAW Looks like it’s Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Bianca Belair at Summerslam 2022.Exactly like Summerslam 2021 when Becky, Carmella and Bianca were all in the same ring… Looks like it’s Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Bianca Belair at Summerslam 2022.Exactly like Summerslam 2021 when Becky, Carmella and Bianca were all in the same ring…#WWERAW https://t.co/4sYOAKcPMb

Bianca Belair is the RAW Women's Champion heading into WrestleMania

Over the last year, Bianca Belair has been able to put the SummerSlam loss behind her.

Her relentless pursuit of championship gold culminated at WrestleMania 38 when she won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch. Since then, Belair has been at the top of her game, taking down all her challengers.

This week on RAW, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match, denying them entry into the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

However, six women, including the likes of Asuka, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya, will compete inside the Chamber to determine the next challenger for Bianca.

Who do you think will emerge as the next number one contender for the RAW Women's Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Out of Character and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes