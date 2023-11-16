"That’s not something to be proud of" - WWE Universe rips into Becky Lynch's embarrassing performance at a recent show

Becky Lynch will want to forget about the recent outing she had at a show she was a contestant on. The Man had an embarrassing showing on the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy, and the WWE fans had a field day with it.

The Man has won many accolades in WWE. She is a Grand Slam Champion and a Royal Rumble winner. She recently lost the Women's NXT Championship to Lyra Valkyria, ending her only NXT Championship reign after 42 days.

Becky Lynch was on the 15th November episode of Celebrity Jeopardy, where she competed against Rachel Dratch and Macaulay Culkin. However, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion was unable to answer any question correctly out of 60 clues.

The WWE Universe didn't miss out on the incident and has taken to social media to have some fun at The Man's expense.

What did Becky Lynch have to say before Celebrity Jeopardy?

Lynch is one of the biggest stars of WWE today. She is usually seen as the face of the women's division and is one of the crowd's favorites. Before going on the show, the former champion took to her social media account to ask the fans to support her.

"It is The Man, Big Time Becky Lynch, and I am here at Celebrity Jeopardy playing for Connor's Cure. Wish me luck."

While she had a disappointing performance at the game show, The Man will be looking forward to getting back to wrestling and exacting revenge on Xia Li for what happened on RAW. It seems likely that WWE is building a WarGames match for the women's division that may involve Lynch and Li teaming up with team Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL, respectively.

