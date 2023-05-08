"Their numbers don’t compare to Power Slap" - Dana White takes a subtle dig at WWE and other sports

UFC President Dana White took a subtle dig at WWE after revealing that Power Slap recently got a new deal.

Speaking in the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, White stated that the Power Slap got a bigger deal compared to UFC's first deal with Spike.

He further indicated that Power Slap's numbers are higher than the NFL, NHL, F1, and NBA.

“It’s been incredible. The deal that I just got for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we got with Spike after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Not only is it unbelievable money-wise, it is also unbelievable on social media. We’re No.1 in all of sports…. And when I say all of sports, if you take the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, WWE, and added them all together…. Their numbers don’t compare to Power Slap,” said White. [H/T: Thirsty For News]

Power Slap recently concluded its first season with 8 episodes in total. The show aired on the TBS Network.

WWE recently hosted an incredible Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico

WWE recently hosted one of their best premium live events in the form of Backlash, in Puerto Rico.

The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, with The American Nightmare securing a big win. However, the match that stole the show on the night was Bad Bunny's win over Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight. The match also saw Judgment Day and The Latino World Order get involved, including the returns of Carlito and Savio Vega.

Elsewhere, superstars including Theory, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Zelina Vega, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline also featured in marquee matches in Puerto Rico. Prior to this weekend's Backlash, the Stamford-based company even hosted an episode of SmackDown in the country.

