"There are always going to be crosshairs on me and I will always be targeted"- Roman Reigns opens up about the struggles of being Champion

Roman Reigns has been the main Champion on SmackDown for more than a year, and in that time, he has overcome some huge obstacles.

Reigns knows what it's like to be in the spotlight and be a target for others, but his time as The Tribal Chief has opened his eyes to bigger challenges in the business.

Roman tried Brock and got his ass taken to Suplex City. #Smackdown Roman tried Brock and got his ass taken to Suplex City. #Smackdown

Roman Reigns recently spoke to WWE UK about his time at the head of the table on SmackDown and the struggles that came along with it.

"My position as the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, is a very busy position, especially when you have the likes of Brock Lesnar lurking and dropping in from time to time. There are always going to be crosshairs on me and I will always be targeted - not only because I'm the Universal Champion, but I am the face of the WWE. A lot of people talk about the top guys, well if you round up all of those top guys and ask who the top, top, guy is - it's me. I'm the flag on top of the mountain. I have to stay within my own process and focus and keep doing what I am doing, and let everyone else try to catch up" said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns was also talked about the recent WWE Draft, where he pulled up Drew McIntyre's name. In recent weeks there has been talk that the former WWE Champion could be The Tribal Chief's next challenger heading into Survivor Series.

I've not had enough time to dig into the Draft, due to all the messiness and drama that's been going on with Paul and Brock, but the one notable name on everyone's mind because he's such a big star, and built so much momentum especially though the pandemic, and carried the RAW brand for quite some time is Drew McIntyre. You don't have a guy with the build, the experience, the tenure, and accolades that are quickly stacking up, shift over to Smackdown and not take notice. He is Title hungry. His is one of those guys who you could say is a top guy, but he's not the top guy, and I think that bothers him. I have told him before, and I know he doesn't like that number two label, but that's the reality of the situation. Him and all the other guys are fighting it out for number two, as long as I am healthy and I continue to have air in my lungs that's the way it's going to stay," Roman Reigns concluded.

Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship next week at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns steps up to the challenge of Brock Lesnar next week at Crown Jewel, and it will be the second time the two men have faced off in The Middle East.

The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 saw Reigns lose to The Beast Incarnate when he delivered a Spear through the steel cage. Despite Roman Reigns' feet touching the floor first, the referee awarded the win to Lesnar, and he retained the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns will hope the outcome is different this time around when the two men renew their rivalry.

You can watch the WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday (October 21) at 5 pm on the WWE Network.

