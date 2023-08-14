“There’s so many crazy memories” - Bayley highlights two of the proudest moments during WWE’s pandemic era

Bayley recently named two of her proudest moment during the pandemic era of WWE.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to regular WWE programming all over the world, as fans were not allowed into arenas. The company did not have fans to give positive or negative reactions to stars. However, Bayley stood out even in the doom and gloom with her reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion and her partnership with Sasha Banks.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Bayley recalled having WrestleMania at the Performance Center.

“I don’t think I have a favorite moment. I have so many memories, especially in the back. TJ Wilson and I laugh about it all the time. There’s so many crazy memories. Having a WrestleMania at the Performance Center was insane."

However, when it came to her proudest moments, The Role Model chose her feud against The Kabuki Warriors and her two Hell in a Cell battles.

"But I think some of the proudest moments I had, the stuff with the Kabuki Warriors, our tag matches with them. I loved the stuff with Kairi and Asuka. But also I had two Hell in a Cell matches in front of nobody, in front of no fans, within the span of a year. I think those were two of my highlights.” [H/T Fightful]

Bayley hit back at Rousey for criticizing the women's division in WWE

After winning the women's tag team titles with Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey did an interview with the New York Post where she criticized the WWE's women's division for its lack of depth. She criticized the company for not creating enough tag teams for her to compete against.

Bayley recently did an interview with Inside The Ropes where she said that if Ronda Rousey wants more, then she should do more for the division.

"If she wants more then Ronda should do more," Bayley said. "I'm tired of her saying she wants more, come out here and do it. Let me see. Do I see Ronda Rousey out here doing interviews? No, I see Shayna Baszler. I don't see Ronda Rousey, I'm here."

Bayley is currently part of the Damage CTRL faction alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The group is one of the most popular acts in WWE.

