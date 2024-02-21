"This is gonna be an epic event" - Triple H sends a message from the Elimination Chamber stadium

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently sent a message from the Elimination Chamber venue in Perth, Australia.

This year's Elimination Chamber will showcase some of the best names on the WWE roster in action, including Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. The premium live event is set to take place on Saturday at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Triple H recently took to Instagram to post a video in which he can be seen standing inside the Optus Stadium and talking about the excitement of fans in Australia for the WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Game said it was going to be an epic event and that he could feel the buzz when he landed in the country and couldn't wait to see the stadium packed with fans this Saturday.

"Well, first of all, it's a beautiful stadium, it's brand new. Only I think a few years old, I think right before COVID. So, brand new, just beautiful stadium. It's exciting, this is gonna be an epic event. There's a lot of buzz here already in Perth, I could feel it today when we were getting off the plane and you know sort of going through the airport, the excitement of us actually being, WWE actually being here, being in town. So I can imagine when this place is packed on Saturday. We'll have over 40,000 in here. It's gonna be quite something," Triple H said.

Triple H's Instagram post:

Triple H hyped the WWE Universe ahead of Elimination Chamber

Triple H recently took to Twitter to hype the WWE Universe ahead of Elimination Chamber. The Game promised that the premium live event would be filled with moments that would leave everyone talking about the show.

"WWE Universe Australia, it is that time. It is that time of year. It is the road to WrestleMania, and this year, the road drives directly through Perth, Australia, because we're just days away from a night that will be filled with moments that will leave the world talking. The Elimination Chamber: Perth, happens live this Saturday from the Optus Stadium."

Many fans believe Randy Orton will win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL for the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for the event.

