"This was just to make the match!" - Cody Rhodes overdid it with his RAW promo, criticizes WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has drawn a lot of praise for his microphone work since returning to WWE, but he's also attracted criticism for the length of his promos of late. While reviewing the latest RAW episode, Vince Russo admitted that Rhodes' promos had become too long for his liking.

Since leaving WWE several years ago, Cody Rhodes has worked on improving various aspects of his skill set, with his promos inarguably being among the best in the business.

The former AEW star came out this week to set up a match against Brock Lesnar, and Vince Russo personally would have liked it if The American Nightmare had been concise with his promo and kept it short. The former WWE writer had the following criticism directed at Cody Rhodes on the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"Yeah, I don't know, it was just, to me, it was just too long, just to want a match with. Like, Cody's interviews just, sometimes, go on too long. This was just to make the match! And this was like a 10-minute promo, and it's like, just get to make the match, man!" [59:30 – 1:00:00]

What did Cody Rhodes say during his RAW promo?

The 37-year-old addressed many topics on Monday Night RAW, as he began by apologizing to the fans for failing to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes took offense to Paul Heyman's claims that the superstar had to earn a world championship victory in WWE. Cody reminded everybody of his arduous journey in pro wrestling, mentioning multiple characters from his first run and his struggles on the WWE undercard.

The former Intercontinental Champion even name-dropped Matt Cardona and recalled his emotions following the crushing loss to the Tribal Chief. Cody Rhodes then shifted his attention to Brock Lesnar, and while he confessed to being scared of The Beast Incarnate, he was ready to fight one of the most dominant superstars of the modern era.

Rhodes ended his promo by challenging Lesnar to a match at Backlash, dropping the mic before leaving, and noting that he awaits a response from the former UFC Champion.

The in-ring showdown is expected to headline the upcoming WWE premium live event, and most fans are excited to see the first-time-ever matchup between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

