Top female WWE Star claims she is the Greatest Of All Time

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, top WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has made the bold claim that she is the greatest female superstar of all time.

Having been in the business for just over a decade, the daughter of Ric Flair has won 14 world titles in WWE so far, as well as having main evented WrestleMania and has also won the Royal Rumble.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the current SmackDown Women's Champion was asked who the Female GOAT of WWE is.

“Who do I think is the Female GOAT? Uh well myself. You gotta believe in yourself right.” [1:38 - 1:52]

After winning her 14th world championship last December, Charlotte is now only three titles away from beating her father's industry record of winning 16 world titles.

WWE veteran on Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 39 match

This weekend, on the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Queen will look to defend her championship against the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on his experience podcast, Jim Cornette gave his take on the hotly anticipated matchup between two of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest stars.

"They need to be switching a lot of these titles. A lot of belts need to be falling this weekend. I really think Rhea needs to win this, don't you? I don't really see any reason that they wouldn't be putting it on her and I don't really see any other alternative or why you would try to elongate that when the time is now. So let's go with Rhea Ripley." [2:47 - 3:29] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Charlotte and Rhea are no strangers to each other, with Flair having already defeated Ripley at WrestleMania in 2020 for the NXT Women's Championship.

Who will leave WrestleMania 39 as SmackDown Women's Champion? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

