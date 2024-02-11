"Triple H getting fired" "Hope he enjoys unemployment" - WWE fans believe 17-time champion could assert his authority

A lot can change in the wrestling world in a week and it seems that WWE fans have gone from hating The Rock to now backing him to become the new authority figure in the company.

Triple H's promo on WWE SmackDown this past week has led to many fans taking to social media to question if The Game will last as an official in the company now that he has called out one of the members of the TKO Board of Directors.

While Triple H claimed that he was the man who ran things in WWE, it appears that The Rock is actually a few levels above him in the hierarchy and could have the power to cause him some employment issues if he decides to.

Triple H has changed the company over the past few years and while many fans are certainly thankful for the improvements that he has made, wrestling is a selfish business and many people backstage could side with The Rock and decide to oust The Game.

Triple H and The Rock clashed following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference earlier this week and this boiled over into WWE SmackDown where The Game made a surprise appearance.

It is common knowledge that Triple H can no longer wrestle, which means that he would need someone else to step in for him if the rivalry turned physical. This has led to the assumption that this rivalry could be about power and it could be The Rock looking to become the new authority figure in WWE.

Will The Rock be able to fire Triple H with his power in WWE?

The lines are always blurred in WWE but the story backing this feud will become much more clearer next week on the blue brand when The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to make their returns.

Triple H is expected to be in attendance and hopefully, some of the issues between the three men will be settled. The WWE Universe could be given a hint regarding the identity of The Rock's WrestleMania opponent since he is no longer supposedly listed to wrestle Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Do you think The Rock has returned to take Triple H's power? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.