WWE News: Triple H takes a subtle shot at CM Punk on Raw

During Triple H's satellite interview on Monday Night Raw, he took a shot at CM Punk in front of the Chicago crowd.

CM Punk mocking Triple H

To continue Triple H’s storyline with Seth Rollins, Michael Cole interviewed the COO via satellite on Monday Night Raw.

Before Cole even got started with the interview, Triple H decided to take a subtle shot at one of the WWE’s most infamous characters, CM Punk.

It’s no secret that Triple H and Punk have had their share of differences in the past.

In a podcast with Colt Cabana, Punk revealed that Triple H had lied to him on multiple occasions. The pessimism doesn’t stop with the COO, however, and Punk also said that Stephanie McMahon didn’t get along with him either.

That presumably is why he is called out by McMahon every time they are in Chicago. His name came up a lot on the March 6th edition of WWE Raw.

Here is exactly what Triple H said on Monday Night Raw which was clearly a rib at Punk:

“Well first off, before you get started, you gotta take your hat off, Michael Cole, to the WWE. I mean, the world-class care they provide their athletes is second to none. That’s Kevin Wilk. Kevin Wilk! That’s like the best in the world! WWE spares no expense when it comes to the health and welfare of their talent. We just have to hope that somebody like Seth Rollins actually listens to the experts, listens to what they’re telling them and utilizes that advice!”

Here’s the video of Triple H’s statement:

Although CM Punk has no plans to be returning to the WWE anytime soon, Triple H will indeed be returning to the ring at WrestleMania 33, provided Seth Rollins can make it back in time from the rehabilitation of his knee injury.

If it were up to this writer, Vince McMahon would try and get CM Punk to come back as soon as possible.

Disregarding the lawsuit with Cabana and Punk that will most likely end in a settlement, there’s no denying that a return for the Voice of the Voiceless would inherit the biggest pop in WWE history.

The shots from Stephanie and Triple H at CM Punk were clearly planned. Every time the WWE goes to Chicago, the CM Punk chants are endless. At a WWE show, they are used when a segment is incredibly boring, or when the WWE Universe has seen enough and disapproves.

Will Punk return soon? No. However, if Vince, Stephanie and Triple H didn’t want to acknowledge him, they wouldn’t. This could indicate to a Punk return somewhere further down the line.

