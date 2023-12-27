[VIDEO] Former Universal Champion DESTROYS Bloodline member with ... Christmas decorations

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens faced Solo Sikoa during a recent live event.

The two clashed in a Last Man Standing Match at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Owens, who has a history of conflicts with The Bloodline, aimed to resolve their issues in this intense showdown.

At one point, a hilarious moment unfolded in the match when both competitors found themselves brawling on the ramp. Owens, visibly irked with The Bloodline member, unleashed his fury at Solo using all the Christmas decorations present on the stage to take him down.

Check out the video of the incident below:

Sikoa's Bloodline stablemate, Jimmy Uso also featured in a match during the show, taking on The Megastar, LA Knight, in a Baltimore Street Fight.

Owens is next scheduled to square off against Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship number one contender tournament during next week's 'New Year's Resolution' episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It'll be intriguing to see if the former WWE Universal Champion can secure the victory to earn a title opportunity against Logan Paul.

Would you like to see a match between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.