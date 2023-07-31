[WATCH] Rhea Ripley chews Dominik's hair; calls him 'dinner'

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's gesture towards Dominik in her latest TikTok post is bound to leave many fans shocked.

Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are quite possibly the most over on-screen couple on WWE TV at the moment. The lovebirds have expressed their affection for each other on various occasions in the past.

Rhea Ripley recently shared a backstage video on her official TikTok handle. In the video, Ripley can be seen chewing Dominik's hair and referring to him as her dinner. Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley is head over heels in love with Dominik

Fans who kept up with Ripley's antics on WWE TV in mid-2022 are aware that she targeted Dominik back then. The Nightmare began terrorizing Dominik on weekly TV, and the abuse continued for weeks on end. Dominik finally turned to his dark side and joined forces with Ripley and The Judgment Day.

Here's what Ripley told the Under The Ring podcast earlier this year:

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun and also getting to watch him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week in and week out has been very rewarding as well." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Dominik is having the time of his life with Rhea Ripley by his side at all times. He recently won the NXT North American title by defeating Wes Lee. At NXT Great American Bash, he successfully defended the belt by defeating Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match, with some help from Ripley.

Share your reactions to Ripley and Dominik's new TikTok video!