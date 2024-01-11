[WATCH] The Rock shares unseen backstage footage of WWE return: features Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, and more

WWE Superstar The Rock recently shared unseen backstage footage from his massive return on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The People's Champion returned to the Stamford-based promotion on January 1. He cut an incredible promo mocking Jinder Mahal as he was berating the San Diego crowd. He then hit The People's Elbow on The Modern Day Maharaja before calling out Roman Reigns.

The Great One recently took to Instagram to post unseen backstage footage from his comeback, where he met several superstars, including Shayna Baszler, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and more.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post a screen recording of The Rock's Instagram post, where he can be seen spending time with several top stars backstage.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Tommy Dreamer believes Roman Reigns will beat The Rock in a potential WWE WrestleMania 40 match

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer said Roman Reigns will retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Dreamer also mentioned The Tribal Chief will beat Hulk Hogan's record as he will remain champion till 2025:

"After defeating The Rock at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will continue his reign and will still be the champion till 2025. I believe it's a thing. Roman Reigns will go on to defeat Hulk Hogan's reign of being the longest champion. And I think he'll be the champion of the entire year of 2024. And I also feel he will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40," he said.

Some fans want Cody Rhodes to main event WWE WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns instead of The Rock. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Tribal Chief.

Who should face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here