[WATCH] WWE teases long-awaited title feud for Rhea Ripley at latest SuperShow Live Events

WWE hosted two epic SuperShows in Mexico this weekend, and both nights featured Rhea Ripley in a title match against fan-favorite RAW Superstar.

The Nightmare put her Women's World Championship on the line against Natalya and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match at the latest WWE SuperShow in Monterrey.

While Natalya and Ripley were recently involved in a title feud, fans desperately wanted to see The Judgment Day member in a potential rivalry with The Man on RAW.

A short clip of an intense physical exchange between Ripley and Lynch from the WWE SuperShow in Monterrey has gone viral on social media. It asserted that the creative team is eyeing a potential feud between the two most dangerous female superstars on the red brand.

Below is the video of the brutal exchange between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at the SuperShow in Monterrey:

The action-packed match eventually ended with Ripley defending her World Women's Championship against Natalya and Becky Lynch. She also made her presence known during Dominik Mysterio's match against Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest's title match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins by helping her fellow Judgment Day members.

Rhea Ripley caused a huge title change on WWE RAW last week

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were scheduled to put their titles on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green last week. However, a backstage brawl with Rhea Ripley caused Rodriguez to suffer from a knee injury.

Raquel insisted on competing in the title match later in the night, where Morgan and she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Deville and Green. A frustrated Morgan attacked Ripley at ringside during the main event on the show, hinting at a feud with The Nightmare.

However, fans expect Raquel Rodriguez to come after the Judgment Day member for her revenge, as WWE has been teasing their title feud for weeks. It will be interesting to see who will ultimately challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2023.