"We've established that Brock is not coming back immediately" - Wrestling veteran discusses Cody Rhodes' future in WWE

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the final chapter in the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes and Lesnar have been at each other's throats since the night after WrestleMania 39. They have their first showdown at Backlash 2023, with Cody walking away with the win.

However, The Beast made it even when they collided at Night of Champions Premium Live Event. With the tally at 1-1, The American Nightmare wants to settle the score with his adversary once and for all and has been calling him out for one last match.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that WWE was building up the feud to culminate at SummerSlam. He stated that from a storyline standpoint, the match wasn't going to happen until Cody's arm had healed completely.

"I think they're probably trying to stretch this, to I don't know what date SummerSlam is this summer. But we need a couple of months out of this. So he says Brock is in his annual hibernation, so we won't see him for a while and they kinda boo. So we've established that Brock is not coming back immediately. He can't fight him again till his arm is well. So we're not gonna see Brock again till Cody's arm heals." [From 4:08 - 4:34]

You can watch the full video here:

Cody Rhodes will face The Miz on RAW this week

This past Monday on Miz TV, the A-Lister got Cody Rhodes as the special guest. However, The Miz kept insulting him and even called out surprise guests Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to take shots at him.

The American Nightmare did not take too kindly to this and decked the Hollywood star with the cast on his broken arm.

This led to a match set up for this week's episode of RAW, where Cody Rhodes will face The Miz despite having a broken arm.

Do you think Cody will prevail over The Miz? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes